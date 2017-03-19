Nora Fatehi clears link up rumours, says Angad Bedi is best friend. See pics

“Angad Bedi is my best friend and we understand each other well”, says Nora Fatehi. “Angad Bedi is my best friend and we understand each other well”, says Nora Fatehi.

Model-actress Nora Fatehi has said that actor Angad Bedi was her best friend unlike the rumors that the two were dating each other.

“Angad is my best friend and we understand each other well,” Nora told IANS on the sidelines of fourth day of the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2017 where she was walking for designer Pawan Sachdev along with Angad.

When IANS asked Angad about their link up reports, he quickly reacted: “I dont want to comment on that.”

Sachdev showcased a line titled “Trega that paid emphasize on simple aesthetics making the collection awe inspiring for all the fashion lovers.

Angad and Nora seemed very excited before making their ramp appearance. See their pics together:

Also see a few other pic of Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi:

“The feeling is beautifu. I am working for such a good man and the kind of outfit he made for me is fusion with colours that are black and white. It’s great to be back here in ADelhi and the city holds important place in my heart.”

Nora was quick to add.

“I am very excited. I never had the modeling experience but I a happy that I reached a point when I can be called a showstopper. It’s an achievement. I have a long way to go but whatever I have done now has been appreciated and I love coming to Delhi,” said the “Big Boss” famed actress.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now