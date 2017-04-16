Noorani case: Warrant against Sanjay Dutt for ‘non-appearance’

An arrest warrant has been issued against Sanjay Dutt for non-appearance in court. An arrest warrant has been issued against Sanjay Dutt for non-appearance in court.

A warrant has been issued against actor Sanjay Dutt for “non-appearance” before the court in a matter pertaining to alleged threats to filmmaker Shakeel Noorani. Advocate Neeraj Gupta, who is representing Noorani, said after Dutt’s release from prison in February last year, after serving his sentence in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case, he was expected to appear in this matter.

“Since his release, he has not appeared before the court for the past four-five hearings. This was brought to the notice of the court which has issued a warrant against Dutt,” Gupta said. The warrant was issued by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate’s court.

A statement from Dutt’s spokesperson said, “This case has been going on for a long time and the present situation has arisen because of the communication lapse between our lawyers and us. We respect the urgency shown by the honourable court regarding our attendance/representation and would take immediate measures to rectify the situation.”

Mumbai Police spokesperson Ashok Dudhe said, “It is a bailable warrant, which will be served to the actor.”

