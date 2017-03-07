Noor trailer: Sonakshi Sinha says Mumbai is killing her. Watch video

Noor: Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist who is sick of her life. Noor: Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist who is sick of her life.

Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film Noor’s trailer is out and we just cannot stop ourselves from saying, “We relate to that. Yes, that too. And ya, this as well.” Well, if you are a journalist — or any other profession with crazy deadlines, demanding bosses, a group of friends whose answer to everything is booze and a love life that refuses to take off — you will too. Sonakshi plays Noor, who thinks she is fat and is not at all happy about her life. The film is an adaptation of successful novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz. While the novel — as the name says it — was set in Karachi, the setting of Noor has been changed to Mumbai.

While the makers and Sonakshi says it has been done to keep it real and relatable, we think it might have to do with the aftermath of Uri attacks and India frowning on anything with the P-word in it.

So, Noor is in oher twenties and is hopeless at finding a nice guy like her old friend played by Kanan Gill, to share her personal thoughts with.

Talking about her role, Sonakshi said, “Noor fights for the stories she wants to report – asli stories. She loves Mumbai that is why she wants to change it for the better. I have tremendous respect for all the journalists.” Sunhil Sippy, director of the film, said that Sonakshi was the right choice for the film. “Sonakshi was perfect for this role. Noor just happened at the right time,” he said at the trailer launch.

While there are many reasons to keep us excited about this film, we are also keen to know about the song that Sonakshi has been prepping up for. As reported, the actor has collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah for a special number for Noor. Directed by debutant Sunhil Sippy, Noor revolves around Sonakshi’s misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai. The movie also stars Purab Kohli, Shibani Dandekar, and Kanan Gill.

Apart from this, the actor would be seen in the remake of Ittefaq, in which she has been paired up with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time.

