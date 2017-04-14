Noor trailer 2: Will Sonakshi Sinha’s search of a breaking story break her? Watch video

Noor Trailer 2: The comparisons between Mumbai, the city and the protagonist is the highlight of the trailer. Noor Trailer 2: The comparisons between Mumbai, the city and the protagonist is the highlight of the trailer.

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor is all set to be released on April 21. The second trailer of this Sunhil Sippy movie is a shade more darker than the first one. We saw Noor aka Sonakshi turn from what she considered a boring, anti social journalist who was stuck reporting news that didn’t matter to a party girl, to a social butterfly who flirted openly. During this transition, she changes from a journalist running behind the story of her life to someone selfish – at least as far as we could tell from the trailer.

Now, the second trailer tells us a tad bit more. It tells us about Noor’s courage in pursuing the story, it shows us her annoyance with ‘fluff’ pieces which is more than just that and it sets the tone of something much darker at force.

All of this after she received a verbal shot from her boss. That’s why it starts with the book turned film’s popular line ‘Mumbai (Karachi), You are killing me.’ The question of how the city has changed from what it was to what it is today, the way Noor draws comparisons between herself and the city that she is living in is expected to be the turning point in the film.

The trailer is the frustration that Noor feels because of not finding work ‘worthy’ enough to report on, and the frustration of not finding sources with enough guts to go on record. The trailer has less fun quotient – friend Kanan Gill and Shibani Dhandekar’s blink and miss appearance lends no light moments to the trailer.

What irks us though is the dialogue in the end, where Noor is obviously in front of the camera and says, “It is not a courageous act to stay behind camera and tell the truth, you are truly courageous when you come on screen to tell what you know.” Well, in the real world we might want to consider the misery, and the safety issues that goes hand-in-hand with being a whistle blower.

