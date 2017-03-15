Noor song Uff Yeh Noor: Sonakshi Sinha ‘hates her life’ and now we know why. Watch video

Noor song Uff Yeh Noor: The song brings out different shades of Sonakshi Sinha’s character Noor in the movie. Noor song Uff Yeh Noor: The song brings out different shades of Sonakshi Sinha’s character Noor in the movie.

Noor title track ‘Uff Yeh Noor’ is out and we cannot wait to watch the movie to know why Sonakshi Sinha aka Noor hates her life so much. In the two-minute video, we witness Sonakshi juggling her personal and professional life as a journalist and cribbing about it as she is often heard saying,”I hate my life”.

Interestingly, the song penned by Manoj Muntashir, gives a sneak peek into the messed up life of not only its lead character Noor, but also narrates the everyday struggle of millennials, for whom work and life balance is a myth. While the music of the song has been composed by Amaal Mallik, his brother Armaan Malik has crooned it.

In the song, we also caught glimpses of comedian Kannan Gill who is making his debut with the movie and plays Sonakshi’s best friend, Purab Kohli as Noor’s love interest and Manish Choudhary, who also is a part of Noor’s star cast.

Watch| Uff Yeh Noor Video Song



After playing a journalist in Noor, Sonakshi Sinha has realised what it takes to be a scribe. “I felt sympathetic and empathetic towards journalists while shooting for the film. I realised what all you have to go through. Like, you guys wait for us for hours, the same way in the film it is shown that I had to wait for an interview of Sunny Leone in rain. So, there are such little things, which I didn’t know about being on this side. But now I know,” Sonakshi earlier said in an interview.

Noor is an adaptation of successful novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz. While the novel — as the name says it — was set in Karachi, the setting of Noor has been changed to Mumbai. Helmed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor is slated to release on April 21.

