Noor song Move Your Lakk: Sonakshi Sinha is hot, Diljit Dosanjh is all hearts in this party number. Watch video

After presenting a fresh take on the iconic number “Gulabi Aankhein” with Noor’s “Gulabi 2.0,” Sonakshi Sinha now wants to get into party mood, and force her fans to let loose and enjoy the moment with their best buddies too. And she is doing this with her new song from the film, “Move Your Lakk,” also being promoted as #MYL. The song has been sung by Sonakshi and Diljit Dosanjh, and the two are also sharing screen space for the first time in the video.

Adding spice to the song is rapper Badshah, whose presence in the track has only made it a complete party rocker. Trust us when we say, its beats will make you want to take to the dance floor right away, and never leave it. The song is so catchy that it would take no time to climb the charts, and end up on the repeat mode in your playlists too.

Listen to Sonakshi Sinha’s Move Your Lakk here:

Check Sonakshi Sinha’s post:

Sonakshi looks smoking hot in this number, and of course, Diljit is a treat to watch altogether. Badshah’s rap is fresh and for a change, isn’t on the lines of his earlier songs. Sonakshi plays the character of a journalist in the film who is fighting with daily life problems, wanting to get her life on track of normalcy, away from rat race of breaking news.

Noor is an upcoming Bollywood drama directed by Sunhil Sippy. It stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role alongside, Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar, Purab Kohli in pivotal roles. Noor is an adaptation of the novel, Karachi You’re Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz . The film will release on 21 April.

