Noor song Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai: Sonakshi Sinha’s love struck avatar will make you miss your beloved, watch video

Noor song Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai: Sonakshi Sinha and Purab Kohli make for a perfect on-screen couple. Noor song Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai: Sonakshi Sinha and Purab Kohli make for a perfect on-screen couple.

Until now, we have met the clumsy, messed up journalist Noor aka Sonakshi Sinha who is stuck at her work place and is too worried about her body weight. In the trailer and the songs of Noor that have released so far, we saw the actor juggling between her personal and professional routine, giving a slice-of-life feel to the viewers. But with this new rendition from the movie, “Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai,” you will be introduced to an unexplored side of Noor’s character.

In the newly released video song, Sonakshi Sinha is struck by the love cupid as she is seen adding some cherishable moments in her bucket of memories with Purab Kohli who plays Ayan, a photojournalist in the film. Penned down by lyricist Kumaar, the song has been given life by the delightful voice of Sukriti Kakar. And just like the other songs, this one too is composed by music composer Amaal Malik. The track celebrates the enchanting feeling of true love and the mere sight of the bubbly Noor will leave a pleasant smile on your face by the end of the song.

Also read | Noor song Hai Zaroori: Sonakshi Sinha gives us the perfect heartbreak song, watch video

Watch Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai Video Song here

While sharing the updates about the song on her social media account, Sonakshi Sinha expressed how she felt to be embraced by the beautiful feeling of being loved. The actor wrote, “With the person you love, every day is wonderful. #JiseKehtePyaarHai.” In another post, she wrote, “Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile. #JiseKehtePyaarHai.”

Check out Sonakshi Sinha’s tweets here:

Directed by debutant Sunhil Sippy, is a story of Sonakshi’s misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai. The movie also stars Shibani Dandekar and Kanan Gill in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of successful novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz. Noor will meet her fans at the theaters on April 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd