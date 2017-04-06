Noor song Hai Zaroori: Sonakshi Sinha gives us the perfect heartbreak song, watch video

Noor song Hai Zaroori: In the song, we are introduced with Sonakshi Sinha aka Noor’s many emotions. Noor song Hai Zaroori: In the song, we are introduced with Sonakshi Sinha aka Noor’s many emotions.

Noor aka Sonakshi Sinha of Sunhil Sippy’s film is fighting many battles at the same time. As she steps into the shoes of a journalist on the professional front, she hardly gets any time for her personal life and this leaves her juggling between her countless emotions and her messy lifestyle. And as the makers of the movie release another video song of the movie titled ‘Hai Zaroori’, we are introduced to one of Noor’s many emotions. It talks about her grief about things that she badly wanted but could never achieve. Also, we see Sonakshi putting down her thoughts in words as she writes a diary entry with the title, ‘Mumbai, You’re killing me.’

Manoj Muntashir, the lyricist of the song, has beautifully penned down why it is good to cry out your heart sometimes and to let go of all the negative thoughts. Singer Prakriti Kakar has added value to the song with her soothing voice. The video of the song syncs well with the emotions of its lyrics. The song composed by Amaal Malik is definitely adding depth to the story of Noor. Despite showing the sad phase of Noor’s life in the song, the lyrics of the song will motivate you to stay positive in life irrespective of situations in life.

Watch| Hai Zaroori Video Song | Noor| Sonakshi Sinha

Talking about her role in the film at the trailer launch event of Noor, Sonakshi said, “Noor fights for the stories she wants to report – asli stories. She loves Mumbai that is why she wants to change it for the better. I have tremendous respect for all the journalists.”

Noor is an adaptation of Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! The film also stars internet sensation Kanan Gill, actor Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar. The film whose posters and trailers have intrigued us enough much before its release will hit the theatres on April 21.

