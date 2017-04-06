Noor song Gulabi Retro Mix: Sonu Nigam gives the iconic track a Mohammed Rafi twist. Watch video

Noor song Gulabi Retro Mix: Sonu Nigam’s voice adds the perfect punch to this party number. Noor song Gulabi Retro Mix: Sonu Nigam’s voice adds the perfect punch to this party number.

Sonu Nigam has remained an inspiration for hundreds of singers. But what has inspired Sonu Nigam is none other than the legend himself – Mohammed Rafi. It isn’t unknown that Sonu began his career by doing cover songs of Rafi and aping his style, until he acquired his own way. Now, after years, Sonu has gone back to his basics. He has crooned the “Gulabi Retro Mix” for the upcoming film Noor, which features Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘tedi Savitri’ avatar. The latest track is a revamped version of the yesteryear chartbuster “Gulabi Aankhein” which was originally sung by Rafi himself. With this, Sonu has surely recaptured the beginning of his career.

The song is a tribute to the iconic singer Mohammed Rafi, and the new version sounds great. The very retro beginning retains the original number’s essence, and Sonu’s voice as he sings the famous track is sure to get you grooving, even in your seats. The video, however, features the same scenes as Sonakshi’s earlier song “Gulabi 2.0” from the same film. But the audio is refreshingly charming, unlike the peppy club number that was initially released.

Watch | Gulabi Retro Mix

Noor also stars Purab Kohli, Kanan Gill and Shibani Dandekar. It traces the journey of a journalist, played by Sonakshi, and her life in the dream city – Mumbai. It is about how a not so accomplished journalist, gives her life a makeover to make it more exciting. It is about a journalist who did not just find a life-changing story, but whose life changed by that one story that she followed up on.

Take a look at the original song “Gulabi Aankhein” too, from 1970 film The Train, that starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.

Watch | Gulabi Aankhein Jo Teri

Noor is Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming release after Force 2 and Akira. The film is slated to release on April 21 and is based on the popular novel Karachi, You are Killing Me penned by Saba Imtiaz. The film is directed by Sunhil Sippy and the music for the film has been scored by Rajkumar Mishra. From the posters, first look, teaser and the trailers – this film looks like an interesting take on a coming of age drama.

