Noor song Gulabi 2.0: Sonakshi Sinha impresses in yet another rehash, watch video

Noor song Gulabi 2.0: This Sonakshi Sinha song is a rehashed version of an old Bollywood track, and a famous one, Gulabi Ankhein. Noor song Gulabi 2.0: This Sonakshi Sinha song is a rehashed version of an old Bollywood track, and a famous one, Gulabi Ankhein.

Not again! This is likely to be your first reaction when you hear Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Noor’s ‘new’ song Gulabi 2.0 and discover (if you don’t know) that this song too is a rehashed version of an old Bollywood track, and a famous one, Gulabi Ankhein. Tamma Tamma and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast are just a few of the recent songs courtesy Bollywood’s love for retreaded, reworked songs. We have one honest question for you Bollywood: Are you running out of fresh ideas? We completely accept the need to pay a tribute but how do you explain old reworked numbers in almost every movie?

The original Gulabi Ankhein was from 1970 film The Train, but we have seen and heard many covers of this song. This new version has impressive dance moves from Sonakshi aka Noor, who is out in a party mood and ready to let her hair down. Sonakshi Sinha shared the new song on her Twitter page with the caption, “It’s time to #PartyWithNoor Yay! Here’s #Gulabi2.0 frm @NoorTheFilm @Abundantia_Ent @TSeries @sunhilsippy @vikramix.”

This peppy number also features other characters from the film including Purab Kohli. In the film, Sonakshi will be seen playing the role of a journalist, and the film is an adaptation of a Pakistani novel titled Karachi, You’re Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha at Noor’s Gulabi 2.0 song launch: I don’t want to get beaten up by Salman Khan

Watch Noor’s song Gulabi 2.0, and enjoy it for Sonakshi Sinha’s dance moves:

But while Sonakshi fans will love to see this “tedhi Savitri” avatar of hers, who aims to be an achiever and is out pubbing with friends, in Gulabi 2.0, we are longing to watch another song from Noor which brings together Sonakshi, Diljit Dosanjh, and Badshah for the first time. A few days ago, all the three had shared a few pics as they were shooting for a song titled Move Your Lakk. But wait for MYL, as they call it, is still not over.

Sonakshi Sinha is the sole audience-puller for her upcoming film Noor and the film is set to release on April 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd