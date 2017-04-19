Noor gets U/A certificate, Maatr makers submit revised version to CBFC

Noor is based on Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! and Maatr is based on the sensitive issue of rape. Noor is based on Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! and Maatr is based on the sensitive issue of rape.

Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Noor has received U/A certificate from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after making the changes advised by the censor board. The CBFC had asked the makers of Noor to remove words like ‘dalit’, Barkha Dutt and a liquor brand’s name.

“We have raised objection to use of certain words like dalit and sex toy to be replaced by ‘adult site’,” an official from CBFC told PTI. Noor is based on Saba Imtiaz’s novel “Karachi, You’re Killing Me!” and narrates the tale of scribe-writer Noor’s misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai.

Director Sunhil Sippy told PTI that they have accepted CBFC’s decision. “The objection raised by CBFC over certain words was not affecting the narrative of the film. So we have accepted it. We were told the use of Dalit is in reference to a community so it’s asked to be removed. We have got U/A certificate,” he told PTI.

Another film which has been facing troubles with CBFC is Raveena Tandon’s Maatr. The movie is based on the sensitive issue of rape and the censor board refused certification owing to some gruesome scenes and usage of foul language in the film. The makers have, however, submitted the revised version of the movie and CBFC will consider it for giving the certificate. “Before we could take a decision the applicant themselves have submitted a revised version of the film. So the earlier file has been closed. So the film will be examined again.”

“We have not seen the revised version probably it must have been edited. The revised version will be treated as a fresh film,” the official said. “If the producer anticipates difficulty in clearing the film then they should apply well in time. In this case time was sufficient. If they would have gone to tribunal they would have missed their release date and so they sent the revised version of the film for certification. We will facilitate the process faster,” he added.

According to sources close to the project, the CBFC has asked to delete the word dalit, and reduce the length of the rape scene from 13 minutes to three or four minutes. “They (CBFC) has asked to tone down the language and scenes of the film and the team has done that and submitted a revised version of the film.”

Both Noor and Maatr are scheduled to release this Friday.

