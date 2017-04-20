Noor celeb movie review: Sonakshi Sinha gets all the praise as she plays journalist

Noor celeb movie review: Sonakshi Sinha’s performance as a journalist is being appreciated by the people from Bollywood. Noor celeb movie review: Sonakshi Sinha’s performance as a journalist is being appreciated by the people from Bollywood.

In and as Noor, Sonakshi Sinha takes a voyage from a being a bindaas bubbly girl to the one who is troubled by the humongous work pressure and the one for whom a balance between love life and professional life is nothing but a myth. She is in her twenties and is hopeless at finding a nice guy due to her body weight. But she does find a best friend in Kanan Gill who is taking his first step in Bollywood with the film.

The Sunhil Sippy’s film which reaches theatres this Friday is an adaptation of a successful novel, Karachi, You’re Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz. From the time the trailer of the movie has surfaced in the theatres and on our television screens, we have been excited to know the story of this zany journalist played by Sonakshi. But before it releases, it seems Bollywood has already given a thumbs up to it.

Also read | Noor trailer 2: Will Sonakshi Sinha’s search of a breaking story break her? Watch video

Excited for the release of the film on April 21, Sonakshi Sinha and the makers of the film welcomed people from the industry at the Yashraj Studios where a special screening of the film was held on Wednesday evening. In attendance were Anushka Sharma, Mira Rajput, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani among others. Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani who got to watch the film was all praises for Sonakshi as he wrote, “Saw #Noor last night. @sonakshisinha is so good! @shibanidandekar @KananGill & the rest of the cast too! Cinematography is ACE! Go watch it!.” Similar were the thoughts of singer Shekhar Ravjiani as he also took to Twitter to praise the film. “Just watched #noor @sonakshisinha What a performance! Loved it. My best wishes and lots of love,” wrote Shekhar.

The author turned producer Chetan Bhagat wrote, “Saw #Noor. V sweet story about a girl looking for meaning in life. Many will relate. @sonakshisinha does a great job. Congrats to team!” CEO of Balaji Telefilms Tarun Garg also liked the film as he wrote, “How beautiful is @sonakshisinha looking in #Noor .And her performance -effortless, flawless,charming .She’s carved a prime space for herself.”

See pictures from the screening of Noor

Vishal Dadlani at the screening of Noor. Vishal Dadlani at the screening of Noor.

Sonakshi Sinha at the screening of Noor. Sonakshi Sinha at the screening of Noor.

Mira Rajput at Noor screening. Mira Rajput at Noor screening.

Anushka Sharma at Noor screening. Anushka Sharma at Noor screening.

Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma

Sonakshi Sinha is excited for the release of her film Noor. Sonakshi Sinha is excited for the release of her film Noor.

Shekhar Ravjiani at the screening of Noor. Shekhar Ravjiani at the screening of Noor.

Puneet Malhotra at the screening of Noor. Puneet Malhotra at the screening of Noor.

Designer Nikhil Thampi posted, “Someone had to address it and #noor did with an impactful performance. Go watch @sonakshisinha and you will too say “uff yeh Noor”❤️”

Check out what celebrities had to say after watching Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor:

Saw #Noor last night. @sonakshisinha is so good! @shibanidandekar @KananGill & the rest of the cast too! Cinematography is ACE! Go watch it! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 20, 2017

Saw #Noor. V sweet story about a girl looking for meaning in life. Many will relate. @sonakshisinha does a great job. Congrats to team! — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 20, 2017

How beautiful is @sonakshisinha looking in #Noor .And her performance -effortless, flawless,charming .She’s carved a prime space for herself — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) April 19, 2017

Someone had to address it and #noor did with an impactful performance.

Go watch @sonakshisinha and you will too say “uff yeh Noor”❤️ — nikhil thampi (@nikhil_thampi) April 20, 2017

Just watched #noor @sonakshisinha What a performance! Loved it. My best wishes and lots of love. 😊 — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) April 19, 2017

In the second trailer of the movie, which got released just a week ahead of the film’s release, Sonakshi was heard saying, “It is not a courageous act to stay behind the camera and tell the truth, you are truly courageous when you come on screen to tell what you know.” Well, we await to see what made the journalist Sonakshi make such a strong point. The movie which also stars actors Purab Kohli, Shibani Dandekar, Manish Choudhary and Kanan Gill in pivotal roles will hit the theatres on April 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd