Noor actor Sonakshi Sinha doesn’t believe in pleasing everybody

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she believes in doing things on her own terms and conditions as she has realised that making everyone happy through her work is not possible. The actress says just like anybody else, she too went through a phase where she was going all out to please others while neglecting her own happiness.

“There are times in life when you reach a saturation point, trying to please everyone but yourself. Self-acceptance is very important. For me, I’ve always tried to be as real as I can because that’s the only way I know,” Sonakshi told PTI.

“I learnt very early in life that you can’t please everyone, so don’t even try. Then you realise it’s not worth it. I’ve to be happy in what I am doing, only then I’ll be able to make others happy.”

Sonakshi feels this approach to life has helped her in the industry so far and not give in to the “pressure” of what others expect her to do.

“If you like me, great, if you don’t, it’s fine. Which is why I’ve been able to work on my own conditions, do the work I want to do and not succumb to any kind of pressure from anyone,” she says.

While Sonakshi has featured in hit Bollywood pot boilers like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore and R Rajkumar, it is her performance in movies like Lootera and Akira which have impressed the critics.

Sonakshi is aware that there is an audience which wants her to experiment and feels she will try something new only when she wants to.

“I think it’s very flattering that people understand what you’re capable of and they expect that from you. It’s very flattering when people say ‘oh you should do stuff like that, there’s so much you can do, your potential is so much.

“It will happen in time, but just not on their (audience) time. It will happen on the right time, when I want it to happen and am ready to do it.”

In her career of more than half a decade, the actress has witnessed both highs and lows, something which she says she learnt to deal with looking at her actor-turned-politician father Shatrughan Sinha.

“I’ve seen my father handle, success and failure, in a very dignified, calm and composed manner. He is unfazed by these things. The very fact that I’ve seen him do this, I have also imbibed the quality where things don’t really faze me.

“It’s okay if certain things didn’t go as planned. We will try again with next film. I don’t get bogged down or bothered by these things (failure of films),” Sonakshi adds.

The 29-year-old actress says in her family, she has been brought up in such a way that she treats failure and success equally.

“When a film does really well, you won’t see me going on rooftops and shouting about it; when it (film) doesn’t work you won’t see me sitting in a corner and dwelling about it.

“Life goes on, irrespective. Success and failure is part of everybody’s life. Be it a student in school or even the prime minister, anyone. If there are no ups and downs, what kind of life is that?”

Her recent film Noor has hit theatres this week, her first release of the year. She is currently working in the remake of Ittefaq in which she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 7:07 pm