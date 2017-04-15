Noor actor Kanan Gill wants to make a comedy film

Kanan Gill says while trying to get close to his dream of directing a film, he chanced upon the role in Noor and took it as he found it appealing. (Source: APH IMAGES) Kanan Gill says while trying to get close to his dream of directing a film, he chanced upon the role in Noor and took it as he found it appealing. (Source: APH IMAGES)

He broke into the scene with his stand-up acts and YouTube show, and Kanan Gill is now venturing into acting but he says making a film is what drives him. Kanan, best known for his popular show Pretentious Movie Reviews, says he wants to make a comedy film as unfortunately good comedies are not getting made in Bollywood. “The idea was always to make movies. India deserves good comedies which people are not making and that is the real drive here,” Kanan told PTI.

The actor says while trying to get close to his dream of directing a film, he chanced upon the role in Noor and took it as he found it appealing. “I always thought I would be making a film at some point. But before I got to do that, I got a chance to be in one. When the role came about, I found it very appealing. I thought it was right up my attic, something that I can do.” Kanan says during the shooting period of Noor, he used

all the free time to write his film.

“As soon as I get time after release, I am going to get that ball rolling.” Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy, stars Sonakshi Sinha in the titular role. The film is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel ‘Karachi, You’re Killing Me!’ and is about a journalist trying to navigate her way through Mumbai. Kanan says he is not under any pressure about his debut in Bollywood and does not understand the whole fuss about it.

“I don’t think like that and I don’t care. I really wish people will stop thinking about things like that. I think we should be just working towards being part of good movies.” The newcomer says he has received a lot of warmth and support from the current crop of Bollywood actors. “Surprisingly, the new crop of actors knew me. They have

seen my work and also other current stand-up acts. They were all very supportive.”

When asked if he will go back to doing funny reviews in his programme “Pretentious Movie Reviews” which he used to host along with Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan says, “We might. But we will not review any current film. We always take more

obscure ones.”

