Arrest warrant issued against Sanjay Dutt for allegedly threatening Shakeel Noorani

An arrest warrant has been issued against Sanjay Dutt for non-appearance in court. An arrest warrant has been issued against Sanjay Dutt for non-appearance in court.

Months after coming out of jail and getting back to his ‘filmy’ life, with his upcoming movie being underway, actor Sanjay Dutt must have thought his legal woes are over, but looks like it’s not happening anytime soon. The Bollywood actor found himself amid another legal trouble with an arrest warrant issued against him. This is in regard to filmmaker Shakeel Noorani case, which is quite an old one.

It all began in 2002 when Noorani apparently signed Dutt for his film titled Jaan Ki Baazi, for Rs 50 lakhs. Sanjay began shooting for the movie, but quit midway, which cost Noorani a loss of Rs 5 crores. Reportedly, Noorani has claimed that when he contacted Dutt over this a few times, the actor sent him death threats, also using his underworld connections..

“This warrant is because of his non-appearance in the court. We had first raised the matter in 2013. But after that, he (Dutt) went to jail for 1.5 years. So, now when he came back we got back with the case and for that he needed to appear in the court, which he failed to do repeatedly. So, this warrant had to be issued. He needs to appear in the court and appeal to the court that the warrant be rejected. If he still fails to appear in the court, we will send the warrant to Khar police station and then he will have to face an arrest,” Noorani’s advocate Neeraj Gupta told indianexpress.com.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor’s latest look as old Sanjay Dutt is unbelievable. Now we cannot wait for the biopic, see pics

Dutt will have to appear in the Metropolitan Magistrate court, Andheri, on Monday. An official statement from the 57-year-old actor, who has a history of run-ins with the law, is awaited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd