No Priyanka Chopra magic at IIFA 2017, the Baywatch star is Mumbai bound to celebrate her birthday. See photo

Priyanka Chopra is exuberant about being in Mumbai for her birthday. Priyanka Chopra is exuberant about being in Mumbai for her birthday.

No matter which part of the world Priyanka Chopra is, heart is where her home is. Probably this is why the Baywatch actor makes sure to keep coming back to India for all important events in her life, be it festivals or birthdays. This time she is returning to Mumbai to be with her friends and family for her 35th birthday celebrations which falls on July 18. Very active on social media, India’s export to Hollywood shared a picture on her Instagram where she looks sun kissed. Along with the photo, the actor wrote, “Summer sun calling #mumbaibound #mumbaimerijaan ❤️🎉🥂💋🙌🏼 #birthdaytime #familynfriends.”

Ironically though, while the entire tinsel town is headed towards the New York City to attend one of Bollywood’s most glamourous events – IIFA 2017, the Quantico star is exuberant about being in Mumbai. This means there won’t be any Priyanka charm at the IIFA this year. On Twitter, she expressed her excitement as she wrote, “Vacaaaaaayyyy mode.. when everything is balanced. Nothing needs to move.. and it’s ok.. nice. #mumbaibound.” Since we know Priyanka as someone who works hard and parties even harder, we cannot wait to catch up on her celebratory pictures when she will be having a blast with her gang.

Vacaaaaaayyyy mode.. when everything is balanced. Nothing needs to move.. and it’s ok.. nice. #mumbaibound — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 12, 2017

Priyanka for whom family always comes first, also shared a throwback picture with her ‘baby’ brother, Sidharth Chopra and wished him on his birthday. “Happy birthday to my baby brother. @siddharthchopra89 You will always be the apple. May you smile laugh and always spread ur joy. Love you lots. #throwback ❤️🥂🎉🙌🏼😘” wrote Priyanka.

On the work front, PeeCee has two big Hollywood releases lined up in next two years – A Kid Like Jake with Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, and Isn’t It Romantic alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd