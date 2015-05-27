No phones allowed on Harshvardhan Kapoor’s ‘Mirziya’ set

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is leaving no stone unturned for his ambitious project starring Saiyami Kher and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is going through great lengths when it comes to maintaining discipline and privacy on the sets of his upcoming film, ‘Mirziya’.

The director is leaving no stone unturned for his ambitious project starring Saiyami Kher and Harshvardhan Kapoor. He has brought on board a considerably big talented team. However, Mehra is taking precautions that nothing gets leaked from the sets. Hence, he has banned the use of cell phones during the shooting.

A security team has been set up to keep a check on the cast and crew. They are required to submit their phones when arriving on the set, which are kept away in a locker till pack up time.

