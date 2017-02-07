No one can replace Salman Khan: David Dhawan

“There is one Salman Khan (and) there is no replacement,” said David Dhawan. “There is one Salman Khan (and) there is no replacement,” said David Dhawan.

David Dhawan has directed Salman Khan in hits like Partner, Biwi No 1 and Judwaa and the filmmaker says no one can ever replace the superstar.

The 61-year-old filmmaker, who will directing his son Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2, said Salman is an unpredictable actor.

“There is one Salman Khan (and) there is no replacement. He is an unpredictable actor…You don’t know what he will do. Once the camera is on he is something else only,” David told reporters.

The director said he has made certain changes in the story for the reboot of the 1997 film.

“We have made changes to the original story. We can’t share details,” he said, adding that they have retained two superhit songs from the original film.

“We have two songs with us ‘Chaltih Hai Kya Nau Seh Barah’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building’,” he said. He is also excited that Karisma Kapoor has shown interest to be a part of the film, and she will have a special scene too.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the sequel will have Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as the female leads.

The movie is set to release on September 29.