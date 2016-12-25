No new Malayalam films released during Christmas    

The Christmas release of four new Malayalam films, including that of superstar Mohanlal, has been having been hit following the continuing rift over revenue sharing, with the unexpected gainer being Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The Christmas release of four new Malayalam films, including that of superstar Mohanlal, has been having been hit following the continuing rift over revenue sharing, with the unexpected gainer being Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

The Christmas release of four new Malayalam films, including that of superstar Mohanlal, has been having been hit following the continuing rift over revenue sharing, with the unexpected gainer being Aamir Khan’s Dangal. There are no new Malayalam releases this Christmas season following the continuing standoff between Film Exhibitors Federation on the one hand and the associations of Producers and Distributors over sharing of theatre collection.

The loss to the Malayalam Film in the last three days is said to be around Rs five crore, industry sources said. Mohanlal’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol, Prithviraj’s ‘Ezra’, Dulquer Salman’s ‘Jomonte Suviseshangal’ and Jayasurya’s ‘Fukri’ were scheduled for release during Christmas festival season. Industry sources said Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, now being screened in over 60 theatres across the state, has already grossed over Rs one crore in the last three days from Kerala.

The government had held talks with representatives of theatre owners and producers and distributors, but it failed to reach a consensus last week. Theatre owners are demanding 50 per cent of theatre revenue, which is not acceptable to the two other associations. Mohanlal’s ‘Pulimurugan’, which has already grossed Rs 100 crore and Hindi film ‘Kahani’ are among those which are being screened now.