Hrithik Roshan: No heroine finalised for Krrish 4 yet

Hrithik Roshan has a guest appearance in Hrudayantar, the Marathi film. Hrithik Roshan has a guest appearance in Hrudayantar, the Marathi film.

Actor Hrithik Roshan said it is too early to comment on who will be the lead actress in his forthcoming film Krrish 4, as the makers are currently working on the script. In Krrish, Priyanka Chopra starred opposite Hrithik while Krrish 3 featured the duo along with Kangana Ranaut. There were reports that this time the Kaabil actor wanted the female lead to be on the lines of Wonder Woman, and names of Chopra and Deepika Padukone were doing the rounds.

Asked about the female lead, Hrithik told reporters, “We are working on the script right now. We haven’t reached that stage.” Hrithik was speaking at the trailer launch of designer-turned-director Vikram Phadnis’ Marathi film Hrudayantar, last night.

Actress Mukta Barve, who was present at the event, quipped, “I heard there will be a Marathi heroine.” To this, Hrithik replied, “I will take that into consideration.” Hrithik has a guest appearance in Hrudayantar. The actor said it was Vikram’s passion towards the project which made him do it.”This film has been motivated by Vikram alone. His vision has motivated all of us here. I would not have even considered deviating from what I was doing in my life at that point when Vikram approached me, if it had not been for his incredible vision and clarity,” he said.

Asked if he would be keen on doing more Marathi projects, both as an actor and producer, the 43-year-old star said, “The impact of this has been so amazing, I think it’s going to be difficult for anybody to impress me as much as this one. If it does, then definitely.”

Also read | Hrithik Roshan to launch trailer of Vikram Phadnis’ debut film

Presented by T-Series and produced by Young Berry Entertainment, Imtiaz Khatri and Vikram Phadnis Productions in association with Toabh Entertainment, the drama features popular Marathi actors Subodh Bhave, Mukta, Sonali Khare among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now