No Filter Neha: Parineeti Chopra talks about crushing on Saif Ali Khan and nutella-bathing with Ranveer Singh

The latest guest on the Neha Dhupia talk show No Filter Neha was none other than the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor Parineeti Chopra. And it was definitely a fun time for Neha because Parineeti, basically, revealed it all. From backing out of the Roast to a nutella tub with Ranveer Singh, here is everything you should know.

Why did Parineeti Chopra back out of the AIB Roast?

“This is a question I have never been asked before, I must say. I am person who likes to be funny, I don’t know how funny I am, I really enjoy it. and the reason I wanted to get on the Roast, was exactly this. But there’s also this big responsibility towards my parents, my family, my personal life. And that’s really a personal thing. And I really felt that the content that they were going to explore, was something I was not ready for. I told them this very honestly. I told them that I don’t think I can tell my father to watch this show. AIB Roast was for the youngsters and for open-minded people, and in our country that tends to be challenging sometimes to get that kind of unanimous audience. I am not happy for them. Those FIRs and all, it got really too much.”

On recalling she was Rani Mukerji’s Personal Assistant for a day

Shake up your day with @ParineetiChopra‘s crazy stories! Hear our Completely mad chat here http://t.co/RkrvK0Yhat #NofilterNehaSeason2 pic.twitter.com/bxwo0tv61F — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 15, 2017

“I was her PA just for one day. It was the best day of my life! Because she was my favourite and she was going to my favourite reality show Bigg Boss and in fact, I got to spend 1.5 hours driving to Khandala with her. She told me that you know, you have it in you to become an actress. You should become an actress. I was like wow, Rani Mukherjee, my idol is saying this to me.”

Nutella and Ranveer Singh

Grrrrr in going to get into trouble http://t.co/IEg590aaVK — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 15, 2017

“It is my dream and Ranveer Singh’s dream to fill a bathtub with nutella and jump in it. ”

“Both of you together?”

“Yes, we will be wearing clothes. Don’t worry. Don’t make it scandalous.” To which Neha wonders what Ranveer’s rumoured beau Deepika Padukone will have to say about this.

On working in Manchester United stadium

“For all those who don’t know, I used to work in the Manchester United stadium at Old Trafford for three years. It was a part time job and I used to lead the catering team. But I must tell you – till today I have no interest in football. I never had a fan moment.”

‘Blessed in the chest’ with Sania Mirza

“You know that’s how we became friends because she in some interview said ‘I would like Parineeti to play me in my biopic’. I remember she was playing the US Open and she called me from there in the middle of the night at 2 or 3am. She called me and said, ‘Hi this is Sania Mirza’. She said ‘I just wanna say that you know I have given an interview yesterday and it’s all over the country and its all on front pages and I felt it was my responsibility to tell you , why it all happened’ and I said ya but that’s really sweet of you like to say that. She said, ‘You look like me and you know we all are blessed in the chest area and I think you will look most like me’ and I said ‘oh thanks buddy’ and we have been friends ever since and she tells me I’m the only actor she is friends with you know.”

On her crush (read: obsession) Saif Ali Khan

“I used to collect these Lays packets which had Saif on it. I was obsessed with him. Every time I meet Saif or Bebo, all I can talk about was how I am obsessed with Saif. I think Bebo is now bored of it. I have told her three/four times at parties that, “I love Saif,” and she is like, “It’s okay.” I used to keep those packets in my steel locker.”

On calling Arjun Kapoor “arrogant”

“He is so irritating. He is so annoying, this man. I don’t know why I am talking about him. I call him, ‘Arrogant.’ Like, when I call him, he calls me, I am like, ‘Oh, arrogant.’ So, I just call him that. He is not arrogant, but he is one of those dead expression, dry humour kind of man. So, I am like, ‘talk to me properly, call me ma’am.’ But then he will give it back to me, we are the sweetest of friends.”

What a wild🔥 this ep has already become!! All coz of No Filter @ParineetiChopra. Hear now http://t.co/RkrvK0Yhat #NoFilterNeha @OnePlus_IN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 15, 2017

Do you date two people at the same time?

“No. I have actually not dated men like that. I actually don’t date. I have been in two long-term relationships. And they have always been with the intent to marry the guy. And they have not worked out obviously.”

