No Entry director Anees Bazmee: Will make No Entry sequel even if Salman Khan doesn’t join

Director Anees Bazmee says it would be “good” if superstar Salman Khan agrees to be a part of the sequel of No Entry, but if he is not keen on doing it, they will have to scout for some other actor.

Salman was part of the 2005 film No Entry. Although there is a lot of buzz about the sequel of the hit comedy film, the makers are yet to make a formal announcement about the status of the project. Last year, the Mubarakan director had revealed that he was ready with the script of No Entry Mein Entry and is just waiting to get the dates of Salman. Apparently, the makers are yet to get a nod from the star.

“Salman is a fantastic actor, he is a star. If he is part of the film then it is really very good, but if he doesn’t want to do it then we will have to think of another actor with all plus and minus points and accordingly work towards it (story). Whenever Salman is part of a film it does benefit (the film),” Bazmee told PTI in an interview.

Even though Salman had a smaller part in No Entry, it turned out to be the most lovable character and the makers have extended his role in the sequel. “When we made No Entry, he had a very small role in it. It was actually like a guest (appearance), he had 15-20 days of work. But people loved his part. He did a great job with his character. But in the sequel, the role is bigger. “It is an important role and we have to look at the advantages and disadvantages as to who is doing the film (if Salman is not doing the film). All I know is we are making the film and I share a great equation with Salman,” Bazmee said.

The central characters of a film often tend to be part of the sequel, seen in case of Golmaal or Dhoom franchises. When asked if No Entry Mein Entry will still hold the same importance without Salman being part of it, Bazmee said, it all depends on the script. “It depends on what changes are made to the script (of sequel) and whether the other characters in the film are new or old. For our film, nothing has been decided. Our producer Boney Kapoor will decide what to do and then as a writer I will decide what to do.”

It is being reported that for Salman’s character Prem, Arjun Kapoor might roped in. Even Akshay Kumar’s name had cropped up. On the speculation of casting, particularly for Salman’s part and his alleged replacement, Bazmee said, even he has heard about them (Arjun and Akshay), but there has been no discussion about it.

It’s been four-five years apparently since the second installment titled No Entry Mein Entry has been in the works, with the original male cast — Salman, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, to be seen in double roles. “The work is on for the sequel. I have written the script and it has turned out to be very good. Boney ji can give you the exact details about the status of the project,” he said.

The filmmaker, however, said he is not frustrated because of the delay. “I am a very positive person. I don’t get disappointed. I am a writer and I keep working on films. If I was a director, maybe I would have become frustrated, but I am happy and content as I have lot of work to do as a writer. I am never in a hurry to make a film,” he added.

The Ready director said he still has no idea when the much talked about film will go on floors.

