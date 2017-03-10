No comparison between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone: Madhu Chopra

In a short span of time Priyanka Chopra has been able to make her mark in international circuit and her mother is very proud of her achievements. In a short span of time Priyanka Chopra has been able to make her mark in international circuit and her mother is very proud of her achievements.

With comparisons being drawn between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone post their debut in West, the former’s mother Madhu Chopra feels her daughter cannot be compared to anyone. Priyanka, 34, made her international acting debut in 2015 with American television show Quantico and is awaiting the release of her first Hollywood film Baywatch, while Deepika started her career in West with xXx: Return of Xander Cage that opened in January this year.

“Do you think actually there can be a comparison between the two. Priyanka has no comparison with anybody. She is unique and special in what she is and what she does,” Priyanka’s mother, Madhu told PTI when asked about the comparisons being made between the two actresses. Priyanka and Deepika, 31, were seen together in Sanjay

Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus “Bajirao Mastani”.

Apart from these two leading actresses, artistes like Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur are also doing international projects. Huma will be seen in Gurinder Chadha’s The Viceory’s House, while Nimrat made her debut with American show Homeland. “It is exciting to see the work our actors are doing internationally. Now people realise that India does have talent and potential. I think we have done very well,” Chopra says.

In a short span of time Priyanka has been able to make her mark in international circuit and her mother is very proud of her achievements. “I hope Priyanka keeps moving ahead and continues to do better work and make India proud,” she says.