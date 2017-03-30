No comparison between my Maatr and Sridevi’s Mom: Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon’s film Maatr and Sridevi’s film Mom have no similarities. Raveena Tandon’s film Maatr and Sridevi’s film Mom have no similarities.

Actress Raveena Tandon says there is no comparison between her upcoming film Maatr and Sridevi’s forthcoming project, Mom. When the first look of Raveena’s film was out, comparisons were drawn between its poster and that of Sridevi’s Mom, which released just days before. When asked about it, Raveena told reporters, “She is a senior, I respect her a lot and I’ve alway been the biggest fan of hers. I am proud that, whether it’s ‘Pink’, ‘Mom’ or ‘Maatr’, our industry is making these films today. I hope such films are made more.”

“So, there is no comparison. I feel a message like this should be given at least six months a year to wake up people,” added the actor. The revenge thriller is directed by Ashtar Sayed and chronicles the story of a mother fighting to get justice for her daughter’s rape. The film features Raveena in a lead role and the actress says she finds the term “comeback” strange.

“I find that a very strange term. Nobody uses it internationally. Everyone becomes selective after a while. I worked in the ’90s where we used to do 30 films at a time. But the whole trend has changed. As an actor I’ve reached a point where I’ll do a film which I believe in,” she says. “I did a couple of films in the middle which went to festivals, I completed Onir’s ‘Shabh’. I don’t see myself going anywhere. I’ve been working on TV all along. After I have done Matra and Shabh, I don’t know when I’ll do a film again. How many times will I make a comeback,” Raveena adds.

The 42-year-old actress says the film throws light on the issue of rape in the society. “The mindset needs to change. Often we see comments like ‘why did she wear a jeans, skirt, or why was she out so late’, they are shaming the victim more. Rather than saying they are our sisters, daughters, and we apologise as political leaders that we failed to protect them…”

The film is scheduled to release on April 21.

