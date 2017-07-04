No collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Gurinder Chadha, says Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra denied any sort of collaboration of the actor with Partition 1947 director. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra denied any sort of collaboration of the actor with Partition 1947 director.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra on Tuesday rubbished the news of her daughter working with British-Indian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, saying that it is nothing but a rumour and that no such conversation took place.

Asking about if Priyanka is working with Chadha, Madhu Chopra told IANS here that “what you read is a rumour”.

“It is true that I went to Cannes with our Sikkimese film ‘Pahuna’ for its trailer launch and we met Gurinder there. She told me that she is visiting India soon for her upcoming film ‘Partition: 1947’ and that we should catch up soon. So I went to meet her at the trailer launch of her film and then went to a coffee shop, where few journalists saw us chatting and made news out of it!

“She was talking about her upcoming projects and the kind of stories she is working on etc. but we did not have any conversation on casting Priyanka in her next. You know, the next day when news came out, Gurinder got so upset and texted me saying ‘Indian media is so exasperating! What is wrong with them?’,” she said.

“Gurinder also told me that ‘Madhu, I did not talk to the press or gave any quotes, so please don’t take me wrong’. This is annoying; journalists should be more responsible while reporting on anything,” added Chopra.

She said that in these days of social media and online journalism, people write many things without doing proper research work and that this is not the first time such miscommunication happened.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 at Berlin, Priyanka also faced lots of trolling and criticism for her knee-length dress that exposed her legs. Later Priyanka put out a picture along with her mother on Instagram captioning it: “legs of the day”.

Asking about her opinion on Priyanka’s way of dealing with gossipmongers and criticism, Chopra said: “All I taught her, if you have done no wrong, you have nothing to fear. She was going for ‘Baywatch’ promotion, suddenly she bumped onto Mr Modi, she cannot go for a dress change and come back to say hello? The meeting was not pre-planned, it was impromptu.”

According to her, the picture of mother and daughter was a subtle answer to those trollers, without being preachy and her presence was the sign of her blessing as a mother.

“These days, social media trollers are just seeking for attention without focusing on content.. yes they are getting two minutes of fame but there is no credibility,” said Chopra who is quite busy with their upcoming Marathi film “Kay Re Rascalaa” produced by Purple Pebble Pictures. It is releasing on July 14.

