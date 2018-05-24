Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari joins hands with Sajid Nadiadwala for his next

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to helm his next venture, which will be releasing on August 30 next year. The filmmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 3:24:56 pm
nitesh tiwari Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s next film will release on August 30, 2019
Related News

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to helm his next venture, which will be releasing on August 30 next year. The filmmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Looking forward to being a part of the #SajidNadiadwala and #FoxStarStudios family for my next, after Dangal. A story I am excited to tell. Releases on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon, stay tuned! @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi,” Nitesh tweeted.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Fox Star Studios are collaborating on the project after backing Dangal. The cast will be announced soon.

“#SajidNadiadwala & #FoxStarStudios collaborate once again and bring to you @niteshtiwari22’s next, after Dangal. A riveting story on today’s generation. Releasing on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon! @NGEMovies @Foxstarhindi @wardanadiadwala,” a post on NGE’s official Twitter page read.

Producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala, who has recently been behind blockbusters such as Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, will be collaborating with Nitesh Tiwari for the untitled film. Fox will also be co-producing the movie. Considering the track record of the three names involved in the project, it would be safe to assume that exciting things lie ahead for cinema lovers.

Nitesh Tiwari’s last outing at the box office, the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, had won the director critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The movie had been a big hit not only in India but overseas as well. Dangal had done good business in China, where Aamir Khan films have been known to perform well at the box office. Dangal had broken several box office records at once. It was the highest grossing live-action sports movie of 2017. It was also the first and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding 100 million dollars. Dangal was also the fifth highest-grossing non-English movie in history after The Mermaid, The Untouchables, Monster Hunt, and Your Name.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now