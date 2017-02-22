Nitesh Tiwari on making Dangal 2: If something exciting comes, then why not?

Director Nitesh Tiwari says he won’t mind revisiting the movie Dangal if he gets an exciting story. Director Nitesh Tiwari says he won’t mind revisiting the movie Dangal if he gets an exciting story.

The humongous success of filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has got people talking about chances of a sequel, and the director says he won’t mind revisiting the movie if he gets an exciting story. But it is too soon to get one’s hopes high as the director has already announced his next project. The details of his next film are being kept under wraps, except for the fact that it will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Nitesh interacted with the media at the screening of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon. Talking about the probability of Dangal 2, Nitesh told reporters here, “I haven’t thought about it. I don’t know. I don’t plan so much in advance. But if there’s something really exciting, then why not.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Calling himself a fan of Vishal’s work, Nitesh said that Rangoon looks exciting for the way the filmmaker has shown 1940s in the film. “Kangana and Vishal sir seems to be an exciting combination. I have seen the trailer and it got me excited, especially the way Vishal sir has shown that era. Also, the way characters are looking, it caught my attention,” he said.

Also read | Rangoon special screening: Kareena Kapoor Khan expects Saif Ali Khan film to be one of the year’s best, see pics

Also present at the screening were Vishal, Kangana, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Vikas Bahl and R Balki with his director-wife Gauri Shinde. Rangoon, a period drama set against World War II, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. It will arrive in theatres this week, on February 24, 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd