Nirbhaya gangrape verdict: Priyanka Chopra writes an emotional note, says justice has prevailed

Priyanka Chopra says that Nirbhaya will never be forgotten. Priyanka Chopra says that Nirbhaya will never be forgotten.

The country might be debating over the death sentence verdict that was issued by the Supreme Court in the matter of Nirbhaya gangrape case, however, actor Priyanka Chopra is proud about the verdict. In an emotional note, which the Baywatch actor shared on Twitter, she said, “Yes, it has taken five long years, but today justice finally prevailed. The flame of this verdict should singe not just the dastardly four (of the other two, one is dead and one accused is a juvenile) but such perpetrators in India as well.”

She also wrote, “I’m so Proud of the justice system for hearing her voice.. in her dying declaration she appealed that her perpetrators not be spared. Justice – that was what the entire country demanded five years ago and never let the nation forget. Each voice that joined the battle was strident and clear – the six must be punished. Finally, they will pay. The brutality of such crimes is something I refuse to accept!!”

See | Bollywood shows support to the Nirbhaya gangrape case verdict

And finally, justice prevails .. #NirbhayaCase … and I hope this sets a precedent in each and every such heinous case .. — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 5, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

His previous name was Mohammed Afroz Now he is living in a Costal state as a Cook with different name. http://t.co/vVDcXXEgLJ — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) May 5, 2017

One day u’ll all know, whtever I do wth my hair, is 2 wake up ppl from a slumber. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) June 18, 2010

Justice has been delivered in the #NirbhayaCase. I hope that this verdict serves as a deterrent to the monsters in our society… — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 5, 2017

In the brief note, she also added that she is troubled by how women of the 21st century society allow such heinous things to happen to other women. “Unfortunately, the past can never be undone. So, we move on and make a promise to ourselves. That when an entire country is unified in wanting something, action is taken. This awakening, this unified voice to stop such brutal and demonical crimes, as our supreme court said, is what we must never let go onto mute mode,” she wrote and concluded, “You will never be forgotten, Nirbhaya.”

Singer Sonu Nigam also shared his thought on Twitter and said, “An emotionally apt consolation 2 Jyoti #Nirbhaya family though nothing can bring d unfortunate daughter back. Supreme Court of India, Salute.” He also added, “Complete justice still evades in #NirbhayaCase , until the ‘so called Juvenile’ Rascal, is not brought to Justice. Atleast tell us his name.”

Also read | Deepika Padukone attacks foreign media for confusing her with Priyanka Chopra: ‘It is racism’

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, “Justice has been delivered in the #NirbhayaCase. I hope that this verdict serves as a deterrent to the monsters in our society…”

Kaabil actor Rohit Roy also said, “And finally, justice prevails .. #NirbhayaCase … and I hope this sets a precedent in each and every such heinous case ..”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd