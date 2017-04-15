Nimrat Kaur on Shah Rukh Khan being an inspiration: I used to underline his interviews

While growing up, Nimrat Kaur was so charmed and influenced by Shah Rukh Khan. While growing up, Nimrat Kaur was so charmed and influenced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Nimrat Kaur has done limited work in her career so far but has not failed to go unnoticed. While many of her contemporaries are happily doing commercially viable films, the kind of roles Nimrat has chosen to portray on-screen is quite different. Now, she has become a woman who stands up against the army men to prove that a woman can also defend our country as and when required. At the ALT Balaji launch, the actor extensively spoke about the homework that went behind playing a combatant on screen and how Shah Rukh Khan has been an inspiration for her choice of career. In fact, you would be shocked to know that the Homeland star used to ‘underline’ interviews of Shah Rukh Khan when she was supposed to be prepping up for exams.

“As a young citizen, we look up to people for possible careers. I remember as I was growing up, I was so charmed and influenced by Shah Rukh Khan. I was like here is the guy who is from Delhi, not from a filmy background. I remember underlining interviews of him while I should have been studying for my exams. Here is the man who believed that the world is just in his backyard and he is going to get it.”

She continued that actors should realise the power they have to influence people’s mind, “I feel, we as actors realise how impressionable we are on young minds. This (The Test Case) is a passion project for me. And it would be an honour if someone gets inspired by my character. At the same time, I want to stay true and show all possibilities of how life can be in situations of being an army personnel. It is not going to be a fairytale but would not be hell either. It will be as life-like as possible with a touch of entertainment.”

Not many know that Nimrat comes from an army background but she says that being an army man and growing up in a family with army members are two different things. She says, “Growing up in an army background is a different thing. It is very protective and the environment is quite sheltered. It is cut and dried, and also life as such is more repetitive, but being in the army as a personnel is different. To get into this role, I had to work on my endurance. Physical strength and the capability of living in extreme situation. I did not want to play girl card. I would always tell myself that if there is a girl trying to be a commando and all of this was happening with her, she would not let it go.”

However, she puts it up straight that she is not asking anyone to compete with guys, “I am not comparing with men in any way because they are born strong and with a different biological skill set. We cannot do that. I don’t want to be them but have to be the best version of me.”

While growing up SRK had an influence on her, but during the shoot of web-series, she was speechless to come face to face with Juhi Chawla, who she idolised when she was young. “I was so excited. The moment I saw her, every film from Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar ke to Darr was flashing in my mind. I was blabbering. I don’t even know if I said hi.” She later requested Nagesh to write a scene where both, Juhi and Nimrat, get the chance to share screen space. Well, that is one kind of crazy fan.

