Script should appeal, medium doesn’t matter: Nimrat Kaur on web series debut with The Test Case

After rising to fame with critically acclaimed The Lunchbox, and being a part of one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016 – Airlift, Nimrat Kaur now wants to do films which are meaningful and resonates with her personality. Nimrat is back onscreen, but this time on digital platform. She is set to make her web-series debut with ALTBalaji’s The Test Case, in which she plays a soldier. The series will focus on how standing and fighting for our country is still considered a man’s job, despite several other professions beginning to give equal opportunities to both the genders.

The trailer of the web-series brought under limelight that how a character (played by Nimrat) is adamant about her dream to serve the nation. Nimrat spoke to indiaexpress.com about her web-series, She said, “I am super excited about the web series in which I am playing the soldier. It was a very proud moment for me when I was given the web-series. It’s a special film. I hope people too like it.”

When asked what drove her to do the web-series, she said getting good stories for audience is important, the medium doesn’t matter. “I think whatever I connect to is what I opt for. If I watch something and it lives with me, it’s a positive fact. I want to leave an impact with my work. So, I do what impresses me as an actor and audience. A script has to appeal to the audience side to me. The medium doesn’t matter. The subject has to drive me.”

The actor was present at the Audi 10 Year Anniversary in Delhi where she spoke about why she loves to travel. “I drive my car by myself as much as possible. I think travel as a person can change you so much. Travel is the only way you learn and you get to know about aspects of life, people and different culture. There is nothing like being exposed to different environment. It teaches you a lot about you and things around you.”

