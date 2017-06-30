Nidhhi Agerwal on Munna Michael: It was tough to get in, I had no connections in the industry

Nidhhi Agerwal says she was awestruck by the sets on her first day. Nidhhi Agerwal says she was awestruck by the sets on her first day.

With no connection in the film industry, it was difficult for Nidhhi Agerwal to bag her debut project Munna Michael, but the actor says the real battle lies in sustaining and getting work after the first movie. Nidhhi moved to Mumbai from Bengaluru two years ago and had to go through a series of auditions to bag her first film, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“I have no film connection, I come from a business family. It was tough to get in here but it isn’t like it has become easy now. Earlier I used to think ‘oh I’ll get a film then everything will be great’. It doesn’t work like that,” Nidhhi told PTI. “Once you get a film, the pressure, the stress increases after that. It never lessens. You have to do well, there are expectations from people. The other side is of the paparazzi too, so you have to look decent all the time. But I am enjoying all of this,” she says.

The actor is aware that an opportunity is all that matters to showcase one’s talent and feels blessed to have entered Bollywood with Munna Michael. “I’ve been waiting for years to get into it (acting). I am very nervous because I want to do a good job and I hope people like me. When I see myself on the posters, in the trailers, I feel so happy that I got an opportunity to be here and do what I wanted,” she says. The film chronicles the story of a young man from the streets, called Munna, played by Tiger, who is a big fan of Michael Jackson. Munna teaches dancing to Mahinder Fauji, played by Siddiqui, who is a gangster with dancing ambitions. Nidhhi says working with both of them was equally fun and she was never intimidated by the them. “I never tried to compete with them in a scene. I was focusing on what I had to do. Tiger helped me a lot and we got along really well. With Nawaz sir, I used to just observe him, how he approached his scenes and performed,” she says.

It wasn’t that the actor became comfortable being in front of the camera right from the go, as Nidhhi recalls being awestruck on the first day of the shoot. “When I saw the set on first day… it was huge, and I had to dance, which was my introduction shot. I got so nervous that despite being a dancer, I couldn’t do it. I had to then calm myself down and focus on it (shot). Later I started enjoying it,” she says. The film, directed by Sabbir Khan, is scheduled to release on July 21.

