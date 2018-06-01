Nidhhi Agerwal responds to K L Rahul dating rumour

Bollywood actor Nidhhi Agerwal was recently spotted with cricketer KL Rahul in Mumbai at an eatery Bollywood actor Nidhhi Agerwal was recently spotted with cricketer KL Rahul in Mumbai at an eatery

Bollywood actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who is best known for sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael, was recently spotted with Indian cricketer K L Rahul on a dinner date. The pictures of the duo went viral, and according to various reports, the two are said to be dating.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Nidhhi Agerwal opened up about the dating rumour. While Nidhhi agreed that she had indeed stepped out for a dinner with Rahul, she neither denied nor confirmed the reports about her relationship with Rahul.

“I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, but we have known each other for long,” said Nidhhi. The two were photographed by shutterbugs at a Bandra eatery in Mumbai.

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal is currently filming for Telugu movie Savyasachi. Apart from signing the Telugu movie, Nidhhi has also given the nod to a project with director Shree Narayan. The film will be produced by KriArj Entertainment, according to a report by DNA.

Apart from having bagged the aforementioned projects, Nidhhi is quite active on social media and has managed to garner quite the following within a short span of time. Nidhhi has over a million followers on social media site Instagram.

