Watch: Nia Sharma’s new video will make your thoughts ‘Twisted’

Nia Sharma debuts in web-series by Vikram Bhatt. Nia Sharma debuts in web-series by Vikram Bhatt.

When Vikram Bhatt sets out to make a film or a web-series, sex has to be an integral part of the story. Yet again, he is all set to make your mobile or laptop screens steam up with his new web-series Twisted, starring Nia Sharma and Namit Khanna. Till now, we had seen Nia in quite sober and ‘bahu’ like avatars but you would be shocked when you will see her in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series. The actor has her sexy avatar on, leaving no stones unturned to make Namit fall for her. And as if the hotness wasn’t enough, for the first time ever, Nia has locked lips with her co-star.

The teaser had Nia in a bar giving seductive looks to Namit. From there, they head to a room and the song, Raat Ki, follows. In the song, we see Nia stripping over a game of cards. Earlier, Nia has said that bolder themes appeal to her and we are quite impressed with the kind of leap she has taken from small screen to the web.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Also read | ‘Ready to slut-shame a girl again?’ Nia Sharma shuts down trolls with another music video

Before featuring in Twisted, Nia featured in Tony Kakar’s music video Waada where she looked smoking hot in a swimsuit. Twisted is directed by Anupam Saroj, who has been Vikram Bhatt’s assistant director for years. Ever since she was announced as one of the leading beauties of Asia, her confidence has known no bar. When she was slut-shamed for her hot pictures on Instagram, she zipped her followers’ mouths with a caption which read, “Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I’ll post five more…Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! And thats exactly how I’ll post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video.! I got u job again!”

Listen to Nia Sharma’s song here

Nia is best known for playing Roshni in the TV soap Jamai Raja. She started her career with Kali – Ek Agnipariksha on Star Plus and went on to bag the show, Ek Haazaron Main Meri Behna Hai.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd