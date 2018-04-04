Nia Sharma to make her Bollywood debut with a Vikram Bhatt film

It seems that Vikram Bhatt is really impressed with Nia Sharma as he has roped in the starlet for his upcoming Bollywood directorial. It seems that Vikram Bhatt is really impressed with Nia Sharma as he has roped in the starlet for his upcoming Bollywood directorial.

Here is good news for all Nia Sharma fans! We have seen the actor on the small screen and in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted. And it seems that the director is really impressed with Nia as he has roped in the starlet for his upcoming Bollywood directorial.

A spokesperson said, “Vikram Bhatt has just begun planning his next film after the success of his OTT platform. The thriller mastermind has just signed Nia Sharma, the actress from the web series Twisted 2. While details of the film are still being etched out, the actor and director will be coming together for their first full-length feature.”

The spokesperson also informed, “Vikram aims to make it different from anything he has made in the past. He wants to surprise audiences with not only the story but Nia’s look in the film.”

The male lead of the film hasn’t been decided yet.

Nia Sharma will also be seen in the upcoming sequel of the hit series Twisted. Twisted 2 will tell the story of Aliya Mukherji who is framed in the murder of her boyfriend Vinod. The plot progresses with more turns and suspense than the first part.

