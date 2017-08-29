Newton trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s film is for Indians who don’t exercise their right to vote

Rajkummar Rao as Newton is here to give you a wake-up call. Rajkummar Rao as Newton is here to give you a wake-up call.

When you hear the title Newton, you assume the film is going to be about Sir Isaac Newton’s laws but when you watch the trailer of this Rajkummar Rao film, you will be surprised about how a man has made his life based on a simple rule, “If you don’t change nothing, nothing will change.” Rajkummar Rao as Newton is a man of principles who does not bend to the situations and only follows what is right, not just according to him but also according to the law of this country.

We start getting to know about his character from the very first frame of the trailer when he is looking for a match but the girl turns out to be just 16-years-old. He is a law abiding man whose life changes when he is assigned for election duty in a naxalite area. That’s when the premise of the story starts to make sense.

Rajkummar Rao and the makers of the film give a wake-up call to everyone who does not consider voting as an important thing. The trailer shows how people, because of their fear of losing lives, do not turn up to vote for the eligible candidate, and eventually stay powerless.

The film reminds us that the vote is in our hand. Our hand has the power to change everything and if we don’t change, don’t expect the change. When the trailer comes to an end, we hear Rajkummar narrating – “If you don’t change nothing, nothing will change.”

After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which lend support to the Clean India Campaign, this is another film which talks about awareness but of a different kind altogether. Directed by Amit V Masurkar, Newton will head to the screens on September 22.

