Newton teaser: Rajkummar Rao explains if the laws of motion are related to our daily lives, watch video

Newton Teaser: Rajkummar Rao is lost but not in the wrong way.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is known for being experimental in his films. Previously we have seen him as a wrinkled-old-man in Raabta and a blue painted Shiva in Behen Hogi Teri. In Newton he is a curly haired thoughtful person, munching on his apple trying to figure out the three laws of motion of Isaac Newton.

The teaser begins with Sanjay Mishra lecturing on the importance of Indian elections. He promises a bunch of his pupils that there won’t be any hooliganism in the upcoming general elections. The scene jump cuts to another frame, where we find Rajkummar Rao thoughtfully calculating the theories of Newton. He is lost but not in a bad way. It’s as if he has gained new perspectives about life in general with which he finds an uncanny resemblance with what we learnt in physics.

The two scenes failed to show a connection. It looked like two different plots stitched together at the first glance. After a second look there is one theme that vaguely connects the two shots. Change. In the first half, we see Sanjay Mishra lecturing on change, in the second half we hear Newton (Rajkummar Rao), remembering the great lessons taught by his namesake. Referring to the scientist’s first law of motion, (an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force), you can hear him say, “Jab tak tum nahi badloge na, tab tak kuch nahi badlega (You cannot change unless you decide to change yourself).”

From the teaser it feels, Amit Masurkar is trying to highlight the importance of the three laws of motion in our day to day lives. This is definitely a film to watch out for and include in our must watch list this year. The film will release on September 22.

