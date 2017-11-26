Shiladitya Bora: I had a debt of Rs 35 lakh, my mom’s provident fund bailed me out

Shiladitya Bora wants to set up a platform where content is king, but also self-sustaining. Shiladitya Bora wants to set up a platform where content is king, but also self-sustaining.

“I had piled up a debt of Rs 35 lakh. It was a typical scene from a film — people lining up outside my house for their money. My mother’s provident fund bailed me out,” says Shiladitya Bora, producer, distributor and the man who played a crucial role in bringing Newton to the screen.

It was 2010. Bora, 25 years old then, did not have any vices that contributed to that huge debt. It was his maiden project — Ahmedabad International Film Festival — that sank him. Bora had started this festival while still studying at Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA). “The first edition in 2009 was a hit, and we broke even. The second and third were not financially viable,” says Bora, when we met him on the sidelines of Guwahati’s fifth edition of the Brahmaputra Valley film Festival.

Born in a middle-class family, Bora says, “I never knew that one could make a career out of films, especially someone from a town as small as Jorhat in Assam.” His obsession with films kicked in early though, and he thanks Doordarshan for it. “Weekend afternoons were spent in front of the TV. I vividly remember watching films such as Amar Akbar Anthony and Aradhna. Then I used to think that Bollywood was this unreachable place,” After finishing school in Jorhat, he enrolled in an engineering course at Lalbhai Dalpatbhai College of Engineering, Ahmedabad in 2001. “But, I wanted to make films. After engineering, I went to the School of Cinema and TV at Los Angeles City College. I came back within 23 days. I think I got overwhelmed. Then I started studying at MICA,” says Bora.

At MICA, Bora started the Ahmedabad film festival. “I was happy at the response. It made me realise the potential of a festival,” says Bora. Post MICA, Bora started the Sunset Boulevard Film Club, in Ahmedabad. “I used to rent out screens at the local PVR and show films such as Antaheen and Cinema Paradiso. This is how I came in touch with Gautam Dutta, the CEO of PVR Cinemas,” says Bora, “Dutta suggested we work together. That’s how Director’s Rare happened.”

But after four-and-a-half years, Bora went to Mumbai to make his own film, Minefield. “But I needed to make ends meet too. I became a consultant for other producers. Manish Mundra, founder of Drishyam Films, had been messaging me during the time to work with Drishyam, which was just starting out. I kept refusing, as I wanted to work on my own film. One day, while I was in Sri Lanka scouting locations for my project, I got an email where Manish offered me the CEO position. I took it up,” says Bora.

When Bora joined in 2015, Drishyam already had the critically acclaimed Ankhon Dekhi under their belt. Expectations were high from Bora. “Manish and I had the same vision of quality cinema, but with a different treatment — as that’s what makes all the difference,” he says.

The conversation turns to Newton, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards this year. “I worked with Amit Masurkar (director of Newton) when we distributed Sulemaani Keeda. We met in 2015, and I was hooked when Amit narrated the concept. I pushed it with Manish and the film got a green signal,” he says.

Some months ago, Bora parted ways with Drishyam Films. He has started his own film production and distribution banner called Platoon One films, and has begun work on his long-pending dream project. “I want to set up something similar to Miramax studios. Where content is king, but it’s self sustaining as well. We have the stories, we have the storytellers. All we need is a platform. I hope I can provide that,” he says.

