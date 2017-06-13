Newton poster: Rajkummar Rao film to release on August 18, see photo

Rajkummar Rao’s film Newton’s fisrt look is out now. Rajkummar Rao’s film Newton’s fisrt look is out now.

Makers unveiled the first look of film Newton starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is a black comedy set in a Naxal-affected town of Chhattisgarh. Rajkummar Rao plays a government clerk, Newton Kumar, on election duty who is tasked with conducting hassle-free voting in the area beset with frequent skirmishes between security forces and Naxalites. The poster shows Rajkummar Rao on the run with EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and the tagline reads, “Seedha Aadmi Ulti Duniya”.

The film is produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, best known for films like Masaan and Ankhon Dekhi. Newton had also won the CICAE Art Cinema Award in the Forum segment at 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

Directed by Amit Masurkar, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghuvir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. Rajkummar shared the poster and wrote, “He is coming. #Newton #SeedhaAadmiUltiDuniya.” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta who has worked with Rajkummar in Shahid and Aligarh also shared the poster on his Twitter page and wrote, “And the highly acclaimed #Newton releases on August 18. With another stellar act by the unstoppable @RajkummarRao.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is getting praised for his latest release Behen Hogi Teri co-starring Shruti Haasan. During an interview with IANS, the actor said that he would like to do a dance film. “The dancer is in me. It always was. But after going to FTII, I just fell in love with acting. Since childhood, I have been dancing in the front for every competition and function. But since I started acting, the actor in me over-shadowed the dancer in me. But if somebody offers me a dance film, I would love to do it,” Rajkummar said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd