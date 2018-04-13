Amit Masurkar on Newton winning National Award: I hope this award creates a bigger space for relevant political cinema

Newton director Amit Masurkar along with stars Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. Newton director Amit Masurkar along with stars Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi.

Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Newton has bagged the Best Hindi Film award at the 65th National Film Awards. The film’s director Amit Masurkar told indianexpress.com that he hopes this award and the film’s commercial success creates a bigger space for relevant political cinema.

Amit Masurkar said, “I want to thank the jury for awarding Newton the National Award for Best Hindi Film. I hope this award and the film’s commercial success creates a bigger space for relevant political cinema. This wouldn’t have been possible without an incredible cast, crew and the love and support from the people of Chhattisgarh where we shot the film.”

Rajkummar Rao, who played the lead role in Newton, quipped, “It’s a huge achievement for all of us. Newton is such a unique and a special film for all of us. It’s a film which has been made with so much purity and honesty, without keeping any commercial aspects in mind.”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi also received a special mention award for Netwon. In a statement, Pankaj Tripathi said: “I am absolutely delighted. I had no idea I was even in the running. It feels amazing to know that the whole country thought my role in Newton was one of my best and to win the Special Mention Award at the highest film award in India is just exhilarating. My director and co-actors made it so easy for me to act in this film.”

Newton had earlier been India’s official entry in the Foreign Language Film category at the 2018 Oscars. It was also received very warmly in various international film festivals.

Newton stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Raghubir Yadav and Anjali Patil among others.

