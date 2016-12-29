New Year 2017: Bollywood stars packed their bags to say goodbye to 2016 in style

From Hrithik Roshan’s family to Sanjay Dutt, watch out for the exotic holiday plans of 2017 Bollywood stars have planned for themselves. From Hrithik Roshan’s family to Sanjay Dutt, watch out for the exotic holiday plans of 2017 Bollywood stars have planned for themselves.

Only two days left for a fresh new year to begin and like many other people, the stars of Bollywood have also planned their own vacation to celebrate New Year. While some chose exotic locations, others took to the hills. Check out some of their exotic plans.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan can rest easy now. Reports had arrived that he was quite nervous before the release of Dangal. But going by the tremendous continuous success of Dangal, he has every reason to pop open a bottle of champagne. The actor has taken off to Panchgani with family and friends to celebrate New Year.

Sanjay Dutt

The actor will be bringing in the occasion with his wife Manyata and twins out of the country. It makes the occasion even more special for the actor who will be making the most with his family.

Saif Ali Khan

Unlike others, Saif Ali Khan will have a quiet New Year with his baby boy and wife Kareena Kapoor. This will be the kiddo Taimur’s first celebration with parents.

Jacqueline Fernandez

After shooting for a chat show, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to fly off to Colombo where she will celebrate New Year with her family!

Radhika Apte

Phenomenal actress Radhika Apte have given herself every reason to celebrate her success. After critically acclaimed films like Phobia, Parched and Kabali, she has flown off to her second home London all set to bring in 2017 with her family!

Yami Gautam

With various projects Yami Gautam has kept himself really busy for years. The actress who is busy with Kaabil and Sarkar 3 will be giving the new year a skip and will be busy with her work schedule.

Prabhas

Prabhas who otherwise lies low will most probably be having a working New Year as the actor is busy with the shoot of the most awaited film on 2017 Bahubali 2!

Hrithik Roshan



It has been a hectic year for Hrithik Roshan with all the legal cases being slammed at him. He was recently spotted with his former wife Sussanne Khan and kids in Dubai. The whole family were spotted together after a long time, which only raise more hopes for their fans.

Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl turned global icon, decided to have some desi fun in Goa. Priyanka Chopra, too, announced that she will spend time with family at her Goa farmhouse.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

It wouldn’t be completely wrong to give the Kumar’s best family of Bollywood 2016 award, as they truly have set the best icon. The two have planned a long vacation along with their kids to Cape Town, South Africa.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Putting aside all break up rumours the two have decided to take a break from the sets of Padmavati and head off for a vacation in Dubai.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

The whole family of Devgns have already left to celebrate New Year in London before Christmas. That has been one of their favourite vacation spots for a long time.

