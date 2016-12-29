New mommy Kareena Kapoor’s glowing at her dinner date with Saif Ali Khan, see pics

Saif Ali Khan is on a paternity break for a month and thus giving full time to wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan is on a paternity break for a month and thus giving full time to wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to baby son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20 and a week later, the actor is back on her feet. Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan were seen out on a dinner date at a Mumbai restaurant on Wednesday night and appear to have taken some time off baby duties.

In a pastel-coloured dress, Kareena looked beautiful but the late nights tending to baby Taimur were showing. However, the actor was glowing as usual and sportingly posed for pictures. Saif, dressed nattily as always, was very careful about his wife and held on to her hand throughout.

The couple was accompanied by Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha. On Christmas Eve, Kareena and Saif organised a party at home to celebrate the birth of Taimur and the festival. Saif’s children from ex-wife Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim, were also present at the party.

However, Kareena didn’t make it to the annual Kapoor Christmas bash where the entire family, including sister Karisma and cousin Ranbir were present. The party was held at Shashi Kapoor’s house.

There is also buzz that Kareen and baby Taimur will go with Saif as he shoots Chef’s Indian adaptation in Europe. Saif is on a paternity break for a month after which he will go on a long schedule for the film.

Considering he doesn’t want to stay away from his son, Kareena and Taimur will go with him.

