Nepotism is over used these days: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ever since actor Kangana Ranaut refused to mince her words on nepotism in Bollywood when she appeared in director Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee with Karan’ show, everybody has been talking about the ‘menace’ in the industry and the latest one to jump into the fray is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann, who was in the national capital with Parineeti Chopra to promote their upcoming film ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, shared that he is happy with the changes that are happening in the film industry.

Clarifying his statement, the Vicky Donor actor said if he had been in the early 90’s era, he wouldn’t have been what he is now as the doors are wide open for newcomers these days. Adding more to it, Khurrana said nepotism is overused these days as the doors are open for all. “Be it directors, producers or new actors as in every six months, a new artiste gets launched,” said the actor.

He further said that this is the best phase of Indian cinema as young actors are doing really well. On a related note, the Vicky Donor star will be seen playing a novelist in Meri Pyaari Bindu and the Dawaat-e-Ishq star Parineeti Chopra will be seen essaying the role of an aspiring singer.

The movie, directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, is all set to hit the theatres on May 12.

