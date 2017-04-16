Nepotism can exist till it doesn’t stop someone from coming up: Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput talks about nepotism and being an outsider. Sushant Singh Rajput talks about nepotism and being an outsider.

Three out of his five releases have been hits, and filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani and Dibakar Banerjee have shown faith in his talent, so actor Sushant Singh Rajput — an outsider in Bollywood — believes he doesn’t have reasons to complain about nepotism. But at the same time, the actor, in his fourth year of his career, is realistic enough to know that he falls in the category of rare.

So, when asked about his take on the debate over nepotism, Sushant said, “Having the luxury of choosing from scripts and doing films that I love, I can’t complain. But yes, nepotism is there and everywhere. And it can exist till the time it doesn’t stop someone from coming up.”

His balanced reply obviously comes from a personal space, the actor debuted with UTV Motion Pictures’ film Kai Po Che and while he co-starred with two other competent actors Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh (both outsiders), it was Sushant who benefited the most from the movie. He landed a three film-deal with Yash Raj Films, among them was Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, which got him critical acclaim. Later, he starred in a small but important role in Hirani’s PK, a box-office superhit.

While most of the outsiders settle with independent films in the initial phase of their career before becoming ‘stars’, Sushant’s short filmography only boasts of movies by big banners and exhibits commercial treatment. His last and biggest project was Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic. The film was a huge box-office success, finally establishing Sushant as a bankable star.

Also read | Raabta promo: Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput prove fights happen when there’s love, watch video

The actor now has Dinesh Vijan’s romance, Raabta, up for release. Besides this, he is busy shooting for Dharma Productions’ Drive, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actor was seen at the IIFA voting weekend with his Raabta co-star and rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd