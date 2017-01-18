Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wedding card is beyond royal and emotional, see pic

Neil Nitin Mukesh will tie the knot in Udaipur with celebrations held between February 7-9. Neil Nitin Mukesh will tie the knot in Udaipur with celebrations held between February 7-9.

Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to tie the knot with beautiful Rukmini Sahay. While everything about this couple is simple yet royal, their wedding card is a total flashback of a popular song from 1972 release, Shor. The song ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ sung by Neil’s grandfather and legendary singer Mukesh has been written on the wedding card, inviting the guests to be a part of the couple’s new journey.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Neil wanted the wedding card to have a personal touch. The actor wanted to pay homage to his grandfather whose songs has influenced so many people over the years. He said, “Everything starts and ends with Mukesh in our upbringing and the entire conceptualization for the invite came from my father and my mother. It is like a series of love ballads springing to life and I’ve already received so many calls from well-wishers telling me how much they have loved the thought behind the invite.”

The glimpse of the card was posted by actor Aarti Chabria on her Twitter account. The actor wrote a message, which read, “What an awesome #weddingcard!Heartfelt congratulations 2 ur entire fly & U. Loadsa love to this cutest couple ~ Rukmini & @NeilNMukesh ❤️❤️”

What an awesome #weddingcard!Heartfelt congratulations 2 ur entire fly & U. Loadsa love to this cutest couple ~ Rukmini & @NeilNMukesh ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kTAHj3IIAb — Aarti Chabria (@aartichabria) January 17, 2017

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor got engaged to Rukmini Sahay in October. The couple will tie the knot in Udaipur with celebrations held between February 7-9. Neil’s family will host 500 select invitees comprising close friends and family only.

The engagement will be followed by ‘mehendi’ (henna) ceremony on February 8 and the electro-disco themed sangeet. The wedding will have a vintage vibe with focus on traditional Rajasthan culture.

