Neil Nitin Mukesh thanks audience positive response to Indu Sarkar, says he is encouraged to take up challenges

Neil Nitin Mukesh is extremely happy about how his film Indu Sarkar is being received at the box office. The actor is getting praised for his character as a doppleganger of Sanjay Gandhi in the film, which has been directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

Neil took to Twitter to thank his fans and for their support. He also said that this overwhelming response for his character from the film has assured him to take risks and challenges when it comes to acting. The actor wrote, “On the sets of Golmaal Again. Wanted to take a minute to thank you all for all the appreciation, love and respect u all have show for Indu Sarkaar. It’s extremely encouraging for an actor when his audience reacts so positively. Indu sarkar has been my most daring role yet. With this you have instilled the faith in me that I should Forge ahead and take up even bigger challenges as an actor. I am READY.”

In an interview earlier, the director spoke about how it did not take much time to convince Neil for the concerned role. “Neil came to my place for inviting me to his wedding. We were chatting for long and I told him I am working on a film and if he is interested. Without even reading the script in details, Neil reacted, ‘Aap batao, shooting kab shuru karna hai (You tell me, when do we have to start shooting?,” recalled Madhur in an interview.

Meanwhile, the film which released on July 28, has been doing really well at the box office in comparison to its rival film, Mubarakan. The film has reportedly shown a jump of 30% – 40% on the second day of its release.

Indu Sarkar, also starring Pink fame Kriti Kulhari, is a film based on the 1975-1977 Emergency period.

