Neil Nitin Mukesh shares an adorable click with wife Rukmini Sahay. See photo

We all became a part of the big fat wedding of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay via the photos and videos shared by the actor. Neil and Rukmini’s dream destination wedding in Udaipur was a grand one and the inside pictures and videos from there were so adorable that we all went ‘aww’. While the happy couple is enjoying the first year of their wedding, Neil shared a photo with wife Rukmini as she celebrated her first Teej.

Teej is a fast practiced by married women and thus Rukmini is seen all dressed along with her better half Neil. Neil shared the image sometime back and captioned it as, “Celebrated Her First Teej yesterday. 😘😘… with her everyday is a celebration❤️.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s had a lavish three-day long wedding in February this year. Neil and Rukmini’s wedding reception was a starry one with guests like Salman Khan, lulia Vantur, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Kabir Bedi, Neetu Chandra, Asrani and many more.

See latest photo of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay here:

See few more photos of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay:

Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Firrkie. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Sandeepa Dhar and Karan Singh Grover. All these actors are all teaming up for the first time. Neil is also gearing up for the release of Indu Sarkar. The actor is playing a role inspired by Sanjay Gandhi in the Madhur Bhandarkar film. Indu Sarkar, also starring Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Supriya Vinod, is based on the 1970 Emergency.

Neil will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Golmaal Again, which features actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talapade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Kunal Kemmu. The film is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise. Meanwhile, Neil will play the main antagonist in Prabhas’ next film Saaho.

