Neil Nitin Mukesh says no to elephant rides

“Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” star Neil Nitin Mukesh has called on people to not use elephants as a tourist joyride.

Neil, 34, is a part of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s new campaign.

“It’s paradoxical that on one hand, we revere Lord Ganesha, and on the other hand, we ride on elephants – for which their minds are caged, bodies are tormented and souls are imprisoned.

“You can help put a stop to this insensitive crime by refusing to ride on elephants.” Neil said in a release.

The actor was last seen on the silver screen in Farhan Akhtar-abhishek Bachchan starrer film “Wazir”.

