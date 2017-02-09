Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay to wed today: Here’s what happened at their mehendi, sangeet. See pics, videos

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay to wed today: Dressed in a yellow lehenga and phooloan ka gehna, Rukmini looked absolutely beautiful at the mehendi. Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay to wed today: Dressed in a yellow lehenga and phooloan ka gehna, Rukmini looked absolutely beautiful at the mehendi.

Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to get married today. But before he and fiance Rukmini Sahay say ‘I do’, we have seen a deluge of celebratory videos from their sangeet and mehendi ceremonies that took place on Wednesday. Neil and Rukmini’s families have known each other for a long time and the families have rustled up the big fat Indian wedding with scenic Udaipur as the backdrop. It may be an arranged marriage but the much-in-love couple is giving us relationship goals nonetheless.

Neil and Rukmini got engaged on February 7 and the next day saw mehendi and sangeet ceremonies which were attended by celebs such as Rishi Kapoor and Pamela Chopra. It was a big celebration and we got to see the guests having a good time. Dressed in a yellow lehenga and phooloan ka gehna, Rukmini looked absolutely beautiful. Neil was dressed in a kurta pyjama as he twinned with his bride.

See pics | When Neil Nitin Mukesh Went Down On One Knee For Rukmini Sahay: Inside Details Of Their engagement

In a video, we saw the couple making their grand entry. Bride-to-be Rukmini is seen taking blessings and meeting the family members present there.

As the functions are taking place in Udaipur, some traditional Rajasthani dance performances just had to be a part of the celebrations. Fire dancers also performed at the theme mehendi ceremony of Neil and Rukmini.

After some traditional celebrations, it was time to go Bollywood. Late Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, was seen singing, ‘Tuje dekha toh ye jana sanam’ at the sangeet.

Not only this, Rishi Kapoor was also present and sung a song from Bobby which was originally by Neil’s grandfather Mukesh, ‘Main shaayar to nahin’. Watch him singing here:

And one more video from the sangeet night:

Also, see a few more pics from beautiful couple Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay’s mehendi, sangeet:

The wedding night is today. As far as the wedding dress of the groom Neil is concerned, he is expected to be seen in a traditional rajwaada look created by Sarath Krishnan. For Rukmini Sahay, it is the traditional thread-work lehenga with elements like stones and resham.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd