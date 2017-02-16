Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay reception: Guests to venue, everything you need to know about this big fat event

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay’s reception will be held on February 17, in Mumbai. Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay’s reception will be held on February 17, in Mumbai.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay are happily married now. We saw pictures from the various events of their grand wedding which took place in Udaipur amid 500 guests on February 9. While the wedding was no less than the epitome of three crazy days of celebrations, song, dance and masti, a grand reception still awaits. February 17 is the day for Neil-Rukmini to dress-up one more time and host the who’s who of B-Town celebs at their reception.

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay’s wedding was a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance, but their reception will be everything about grandeur.

Here are all the details about the event:

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay reception venue:

Neil and his wife Rukmini will throw a big reception on Friday in Mumbai at a plush hotel.

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay reception guest list:

From Bachchans to Khans, Bollywood’s big names have been added to the guest list for the reception and thus it will be a star-studded night. A source was quoted in a daily, “When Neil and Rukmini went to the hotel on Tuesday to supervise the decoration, they ran into Amitabh Bachchan, who blessed them. So, the Bachchans are certain to attend. Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Katrina Kaif are also expected.”

See the latest pic of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay:

Also watch Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay’s wedding video:

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay reception theme:

As per reports, the décor of Neil and Rukmini’s reception will be European themed, highlighted by white and pink carnations. The hotel’s nightclub is said to be reserved for young guests while a separate banquet has been booked for the celebs. A report in Mid-Day shares more details of the event.

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay reception dress:

Designer Manav Gangwani, who also designed the wedding trousseau of the newlyweds, has now crafted ivory and emerald green outfits for them one more time. His statement, in the daily reads as, “Neil and I share a special friendship, and he has attended quite a few of my shows. So, he always had in mind that I should design his outfits when he gets married. I am delighted to dress him and Rukmini for the reception. We chose emerald green since it is an unusual colour and suits his personality.”

