Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay are expecting their first child

“Now we will be THREE 👶🏼,” reads the caption of Saaho actor Neil Nitin Mukesh’s latest Instagram post. The actor who tied the knot on February 9, 2017, announced wife Rukmini Sahay’s pregnancy on Monday evening. Neil took to his Instagram account and shared two photos – one with “To be delivered soon” scribbled on it and the other where the couple held a pair of baby shoes.

Neil’s father Nitin Mukesh too shared the same photographs with the caption, “… AND NOW THEY WILL BE “THREE” …” Neil represents the third generation of the house of noted singer Mukesh, who sang hit songs like “Awaara Hoon”, “Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai”, “Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri” and others.

Talking about his wife, Neil, in an earlier interview, said, “I think she (Rukmini) is just perfect. She is the perfect balance that any man would want in his woman. She is simple, beautiful, loving and all the awesome adjectives I can think of. She fits them all.” The actor who was last seen in Golmaal Again often shares photos with his ladylove which are nothing but a reflection of their love. On their first wedding anniversary, Neil posted an endearing click with her and captioned it, “1 year just flew by. I love you loads. Thank you so much for being you and being a part of my life forever. I Love you loads baby. Cannot even think of life without you. @rukminineilmukesh Happy 1st anniversary ❤️❤️❤️.”

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen playing an antagonist in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s multi-lingual film Saaho. “Saaho is shaping up really well. Sujeeth is very good. He is only 26 years old but is a brilliant director. I gained weight for ‘Saaho’ but now I have to reduce that. I am finding it a bit difficult. But I think that transformation will be fun,” he had said.

